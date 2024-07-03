Ligue 1 club Le Havre have offered midfielder Oussama Targhalline a contract extension amidst interest from Scottish giants Rangers, it has been claimed in France.

Targhalline joined Le Havre in January last year and helped them win the Ligue 2 title, thus earning promotion to the French top-flight.

Despite suffering from multiple injury issues he still managed to notch up 14 league appearances for Didier Digard’s side as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Scottish giants Rangers are alive to Targhalline and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are closely monitoring the situation.

However, Rangers have yet to take the step of making an official move to sign the midfielder and Le Havre want to keep him.

Le Havre are not keen on losing Targhalline and they have offered the player the chance to extend his contract.

Targhalline’s current contract runs until the summer of 2025 but the idea is to keep him beyond that date.

It now remains to be seen whether Le Havre’s attempts prompt the Gers to make an immediate move for the Morocco Under-23 international.