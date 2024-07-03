Southampton could put teenage striker Jeronimo Domina in Russell Martin’s first team squad if they sign him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Saints are trying to thrash out a deal with Argentine outfit Union Santa Fe to land Domina and recently made a new offer.

The Premier League new boys want to bring in Domina on loan, but with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.

The proposal is not expected to be enough for Union Santa Fe, but they are willing to talk.

And if Saints can land Domina then, despite the fact he is just 18, he could be slotted into Martin’s first team squad.

That could mean the young Argentine being given the chance to make an impact in the Premier League with Southampton in the new campaign.

Despite being only 18 years old, Domina is close to making 50 senior team outings for Union Santa Fe.

Southampton have seen enough in the Argentina Under-20 international to believe he is worth taking a chance on if they do do a deal for him.