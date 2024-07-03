Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer Djed Spence to other clubs after Genoa failed to agree on a fee for the defender, according to the BBC.

The full-back joined Genoa on a loan deal in the winter transfer window after Leeds cut short his loan stay in January.

The Italian club have been expected to sign the defender on a permanent deal from Tottenham in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Genoa remain interested in Spence but they have failed to work out an agreement over a fee with Tottenham for his signature.

Tottenham are still keen to sell him and it has been claimed that they are prepared to offer him to other clubs.

The north London club are actively seeking offers for Spence, who is not part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward

He still has three years left on his contract and Spurs would prefer to sell him over loaning the defender out again this summer.

Spence joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in 2022 and he has had loan spells at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.