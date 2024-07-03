West Ham United could be in the market to add two centre-backs to Julen Lopetegui’s squad this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers have a new manager in the form of Lopetegui and the West Ham management want to back him in the transfer window.

West Ham have already brought in Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme to strengthen their squad.

Lopetegui also wants to beef up his centre-back options and West Ham have been linked with several defenders.

It has been claimed that the Hammers could be in the market with the intention of bringing in two centre-backs this summer.

Experienced Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna has now left the club.

And Nayef Aguerd is also being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and should he leave, that would leave the Hammers short of options in that area.

West Ham are in talks with Lyon over a deal for Republic of Ireland defender Jake O’Brien and Wolves centre-back Max Kilman is still on their agenda.

They also recently failed with an offer to sign Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.