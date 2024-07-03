Wolves are showing a real interest in signing Premier League-winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer this summer.

Schmeichel is available on a free transfer after his contract with Anderlecht expired at the end of last season.

With Denmark exiting the European Championship at the last 16 stage, the 37-year-old goalkeeper is now looking for a new club in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Leicester City goalkeeper is now being linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer.

According to Danish outlet Bold.dk, Wolves are pushing to sign the veteran goalkeeper ahead of the new season.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil wants some experience between the sticks and Schmeichel has emerged as a big target for the club.

Their interest in the veteran shot-stopper is real and the club are now trying to take him to Molineux on a free transfer this summer.

The veteran goalkeeper has 284 Premier League appearances under his belt and won the league previously with Leicester City.