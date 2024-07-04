Arsenal have begun official negotiations with Bologna for the signature of Liverpool target Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The rising asking price of the Italy defender has knocked Juventus out of the race to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Bologna want a minimum of €50m before agreeing to sell him given 50 per cent of the proceeds would be due to his former club FC Basel.

Calafiori’s asking price means only his Premier League suitors are likely to sign him and though he has been strongly linked with Liverpool, it is Arsenal who are pushing for him.

There is talk of Arsenal tabling a bid for him but according to Spanish outlet Relevo, official negotiations between the two clubs have only just begun.

Arsenal are now holding official talks with the Italian club as they look to secure a deal for the defender’s transfer.

The north London club have already reached an agreement over a contract with the defender for the move.

The Gunners are now pushing to reach an agreement with Bologna and are keen to wrap up a deal soon.

Despite other clubs being keen, Arsenal have the edge in the race to sign the centre-back.