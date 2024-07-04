Aston Villa have made enquiries to assess the possibility of signing Juventus defender Dean Huijsen in the ongoing transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender spent the latter half of last season on loan at Roma and has been on the radar of several clubs this summer.

Juventus want to hold on to the player who still has four years left on his contract with the Serie A giants, but may be convinced to sell.

Huijsen is being watched by several clubs and many teams have made enquiriesinto the possibility of signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Aston Villa are also among the clubs who have made enquiries for the centre-back.

Villa have already signed two players from Juventus this summer with Douglas Luiz joining the Serie A giants.

Huijsen is a player the Midlands club are considering but they have not made any concrete approaches for him this summer.

Juventus would only consider selling the centre-back if they receive offers north of the €30m mark in the ongoing transfer window.