Atletico Madrid have made a bid for Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who recently cast doubt on his chances of moving to Liverpool this summer.

Slovakia international Hancko excelled under now Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup in two seasons under the coach.

He has been linked with a possible reunion with Slot at Anfield and Hancko admits he has spoken to the new Liverpool boss.

However, he cast doubt on joining Liverpool now, feeling the Reds are not looking for someone in his position and is now wanted by Atletico Madrid.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Atletico Madrid have offered €24m plus add-ons to Feyenoord for Hancko.

The bid is not high enough for the Dutch side, who want €35m to let him go.

A new round of talks are already being scheduled between the two clubs in an effort to reach an agreement.

Hancko has already agreed to make the move to Atletico Madrid if a deal is in place.

If Slot is keen to take Hancko to Anfield then he will likely have to act quickly.