Birmingham City have agreed a fee with Dutch side Heracles Almelo for the services of Swedish winger Emil Hansson.

Blues suffered a disastrous last campaign and are set to pay the price next season as they have League One football to experience.

The club’s owners are making a big budget available as they seek to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking and cash is being splashed.

Heracles attacker Hansson is wanted at St Andrew’s and, according to Swedish daily Expressen, a fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Birmingham have agreed to pay the Dutch side a fee of around £1.5m to land Hansson.

The 26-year-old made 24 appearances in the Eredivisie for Heracles over the course of the recent season, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

He missed the end of the campaign with a calf injury.

Hansson is expected to soon be put through his medical paces with Birmingham as he closes in on heading to England.