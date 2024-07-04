Luton Town, Oxford United and Birmingham City are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur talent James Donley on loan this summer, according to football.london.

A product of the Spurs academy, the 19-year-old forward impressed with the Under-23s last season and is itching to play senior football.

He made his debut in the first team last term, making four appearances and caught the eye of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are keen to see him play more senior football and are looking for a suitable club where he can play on loan next season.

It has been claimed at least two Championship clubs and one League One side are interested in getting their hands on the young Spurs forward this summer.

Luton Town, who got relegated from the Premier League last season, are eyeing a move for Donley as they prepare to bounce straight back up from the Championship next year.

Newly promoted Championship side Oxford United are also interested in getting their hands on the attacker this summer.

Birmingham City have also been pushing to sign Donley with former Spurs assistant manager Chris Davies driving their interest in the attacker.

Tottenham will carefully study the offers on their table with the youngster’s representatives before making a decision.