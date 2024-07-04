Brighton & Hove Albion have the green signal from Feyenoord to hold talks with Mats Wieffer to discuss a transfer to the Premier League this summer.

Wieffer has been a top target for the Seagulls in the ongoing transfer window and the club have been pushing to sign him.

Brighton have been working on a deal to take Wieffer to the Amex Stadium this summer and they have a breakthrough in negotiations.

The defensive midfielder has been keen on moving to the Premier League side and he will now discuss personal terms with the club.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Feyenoord have permitted the player to hold talks with the south coast club.

The Premier League side now have the green signal they need to discuss the transfer with the player and his representatives.

The two sides will now try to reach an agreement over personal terms on a contract for Wieffer ahead of the potential transfer.

Once the player reaches an agreement with Brighton, the club are expected to thrash out a fee with Feyenoord for the move.

Wieffer will hope to have everything sorted and take the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League.