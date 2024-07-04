Charlton Athletic are not chasing the services of Canada Under-20s skipper Jesse Costa, according to the South London Press.

Costa, 19, is without a club following his departure from German side Wolfsburg, where he turned out for the Under-19s.

The Canadian operates as a central midfielder and that is a position that Charlton are aiming to recruit in.

Costa has been linked with being of interest to Nathan Jones’ Addicks, but those suggestions are wide of the mark.

The League One side are not chasing the signature of the Canadian.

Costa plays for Canada at Under-20 level and has captained the side.

He made 20 appearances for Wolfsburg’s youth sides last season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

It remains to be seen where Costa will move to next to continue his career, but it looks unlikely to be Charlton.