Celtic forward Rocco Vata will be announced as a new Watford player on Friday, with the Hornets holding off Italian competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ Scottish champions were hoping to keep hold of Vata, but the 19-year-old has been tempted south of the border to continue his career.

Celtic will be banking a training compensation fee from the move, which is expected to bring in £237,000 to their coffers.

Now Watford are on the home stretch of the deal and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, will confirm Vata’s arrival on Friday.

He has already come through his medical tests with the Hornets and put pen to paper to a five-year deal.

Watford had Italian competition for Vata as Lazio and Palermo were keen on signing him after tracking his progress.

Vata will depart Celtic having made just six senior appearances for the club.

The Irishman will be looking for more opportunities to make an impact at senior team level over the course of next season, this time with Watford.