Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for Liverpool to give them the green light to open talks over a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate.

The France international has been on Liverpool’s books the summer of 2021 and formed a solid central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have seen Joel Matip leave this summer following the end of his contract and it has been suggested they could be in the market for another centre-back.

PSG would like to sign Konate and, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actus, they are waiting for Liverpool to signal they will do business.

The French giants are prepared to sit down at the negotiating table with Liverpool and work out an acceptable deal.

However, PSG have a problem as Liverpool do not want to let Konate go.

The Reds are even looking to offer Konate a new contract to extend his stay beyond June 2026.

For PSG to succeed, Konate may have to push for a move to the Parc des Princes to happen and there is no sign of that happening at the moment.

It remains to be seen if the situation might change later in the summer if Liverpool strengthen at the back.