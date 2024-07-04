PSV Eindhoven are looking for Liverpool to compromise on their asking price for Sepp van der Berg as they continue to try and get their hands on the defender this summer.

Mainz had him on loan at the club last season and they had a €5m first refusal on the defender if they wanted to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, it is unclear how ironclad the agreement was between the two clubs as Van der Berg is scheduled to return to Liverpool next week for pre-season training and the Reds want much more than €5m.

PSV are interested in signing him and have already enquired, but Liverpool’s asking price is a major stumbling block.

The Reds want €20m from the sale of the Dutchman and according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV are hoping that the Merseyside giants will compromise on the figure.

PSV do not have the financial latitude to spend €20m on the defender this summer but are prepared to do a deal for a lower figure.

It has been claimed that if Liverpool agree to do a deal for somewhere around €15m, PSV would be in business.

Liverpool want to sell the Dutchman this summer and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to negotiate on his price.