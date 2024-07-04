Real Betis are pushing to secure a deal for the signature of Leeds United defender Diego Llorente before pre-season training begins next week.

Llorente spent the last 18 months on loan at Roma but Betis are the ones who are trying to sign him on a permanent deal.

Leeds are open to offers to sell the Spaniard but rejected Betis’ first offer of €4.5m for the centre-back earlier this week.

Betis have continued to hold talks with Leeds in their attempts to sign the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Seville-based Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, Betis are looking to wrap up a deal for the centre-back sooner rather than later.

The Spanish club are set to welcome their players back for pre-season training starting next week.

Betis are pushing to find an agreement with Leeds for Llorente’s arrival before their players report for pre-season training.

Llorente is open to the move to the Spanish side and is waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement over a fee.