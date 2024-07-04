Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted that the fact that Jamie Shackleton rejected other clubs and even Leeds United to move to Bramall Lane is what is important to him.

The 24-year-old refused the opportunity to extend his contract with his childhood club Leeds United to join fellow Championship side Sheffield United on a free transfer.

The Blades have convinced him to sign a three-year contract running until the summer of 2027.

While expressing his excitement about the move, Wilder insisted that Shackleton had offers from other clubs and that he snubbed them for the Blades is key.

“Jamie had other offers, including the opportunity to stay at Leeds”, Wilder told his club’s official website.

“But made it clear very early on that he wanted to become a Blade and that is important to me.”

Pointing out to the fans what they can expect from their new signing, Wilder insisted that the midfielder is not just athletic, but also energetic and strong and will be an option to use in multiple areas of the pitch.

“He’s also a very talented footballer, he’s athletic, energetic and strong and will help us in a number of areas.

“He’s another with good Championship experience and that should not be underestimated.”

The former England Under-20 international has played 88 second-tier games overall for Leeds and Millwall.