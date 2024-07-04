Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to poach Ajax goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar this summer.

The Premier League giants are set to carry out some sweeping changes to the coaching staff under Ten Hag.

The Manchester United manager is set to land two new assistants in Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy, with long-term associate Mitchell van der Gaag set to leave.

However, Ten Hag is pushing for more changes to his backroom staff before the start of the new season.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Dutchman is now pushing to poach Ten Rouwelaar away from Ajax this summer.

A former PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper, the 43-year-old was just appointed as the goalkeeping coach at Ajax two months ago.

Ten Hag is now keen to have him in his staff this summer with many at the club worried about Andre Onana’s inconsistencies last season.

Manchester United’s interest is likely to irritate Ajax, who were not planning to lose him.

The two clubs would have to work out compensation before the 43-year-old, who seems to be keen on the move, could join Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

He previously worked in England when he was the goalkeeping coach at Burnley between 2022 and 2024.