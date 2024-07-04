Everton and Newcastle United have been boosted in their hopes of landing Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo as his ‘priority idea’ is to land in the Premier League this summer.

Arthur got his career back on track last term with a loan stint at Fiorentina, where he shrugged off worries about injuries and made 48 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder turned out 33 times in Serie A, scoring twice and providing four assists, but Fiorentina have passed on the chance to sign him from Juventus on a permanent basis.

Playing for Juventus again in the new season has not been ruled out, but according to Spanish daily Marca, the Premier League is Arthur’s ‘priority idea’ this summer amid interest from Everton and Newcastle.

Everton have been monitoring his situation, while Newcastle have already asked about his availability.

Arthur has interest from Serie A where Roma and Napoli are keen, and would not be against the prospect of remaining in Italy.

He is due back at Juventus for pre-season, where new coach Thiago Motta will take a look at him.

Arthur is not keen for his future to remain unresolved and is looking for a quick solution, with a last minute move in the window unattractive.