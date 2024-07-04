Lazio are confident that the possibility of signing Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood before the start of pre-season is within reach.

The Serie A giants are pushing hard to convince to sign the forward from Manchester United this summer, but they face competition.

Manchester United rejected their initial offer of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on and are sticking to their asking price of €35m.

Lazio are pressing to find a way to get a deal over the line with Manchester United for a negotiated price.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Roman club are confident that a deal could be agreed upon for Greenwood before the start of pre-season.

Manchester United and Lazio’s players are set to report for pre-season training starting next week.

The Serie A giants would prefer to sign the forward before pre-season preparations begin in the coming days.

Lazio are certain that it is within the realm of possibility to sign the attacker before the pre-season starts.

Manchester United would also prefer to sell the striker before he would have to report for training with the club this summer.

However, Marseille also have an interest in Greenwood, which complicates matters for Lazio.