Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has yet to make a decision on whether to stay at Elland Road or go elsewhere, according to LeedsLive.

Experienced centre-back Cooper is out of contract at Leeds this summer and the Whites have made him the offer of a fresh deal.

Cooper though has given no indication about whether he plans to sign it and is still to make a decision on his future.

The defender is expected to have interest from elsewhere and could weigh up how much game time he is likely to receive if he stays at Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s side are bringing back Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are likely to be Farke’s first choice centre-back pairing and Cooper may struggle for regular minutes.

Cooper, who will turn 33 years old before the transfer window closes this summer, made just 19 appearances for Leeds last term.

He will be keen to make sure he keeps his spot in the Scotland squad, having been at Euro 2024 with Steve Clarke’s men.