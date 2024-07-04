Leicester City boss Steve Cooper wants to focus on signing players already in English football for the Foxes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cooper was brought in as the new man in charge at the King Power Stadium earlier this summer after Enzo Maresca left to take the Chelsea job.

The former Nottingham Forest boss wants to strengthen his squad and the club are working on signing Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

Leicester are also amongst a number of clubs showing interest in Espanyol’s Martin Braithwaite.

Cooper though wants to focus his transfer fire on the domestic market.

While the Leicester recruitment team have lined up some targets abroad, Cooper is keener on signing players who already know English football.

It is unclear which domestic based players Cooper has in mind.

Leicester are due to start the new Premier League season by playing host to Tottenham Hotspur.