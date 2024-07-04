Leicester City are rapidly closing in on the signature of Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

New Foxes boss Steve Cooper is keen to have strength in depth ahead of a season back in the Premier League for the King Power club.

Bolstering his backline is on the agenda and Leicester are ready to splash the cash on Okoli.

According to Sky Italia, Leicester are closing in on a deal to sign the centre-back from Atalanta.

The Foxes will splash out a package of €15m, plus add-ons, in order to take the 22-year-old to England.

Okoli spent last term away from Atalanta at Frosinone and clocked regular game time in Serie A, making 34 appearances.

He got booked nine times, including three times in the last seven games of the campaign.

Okoli has been capped by Italy up to Under-21 level and Leicester believe he has a bright future.

The Foxes will be looking to get the deal for the centre-back over the line soon.