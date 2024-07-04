Liverpool are making a desperate attempt to snap up Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer as Arne Slot wants him, but Brighton are working to finalise a deal and the Reds may be too late.

New Reds boss Slot has been keen to reunite with the defensive midfielder on Merseyside and has asked Liverpool to try and sign him this summer.

However, the Merseyside giants are trailing behind Brighton in the race to sign the player in the ongoing transfer window.

Brighton have Feyenoord’s permission to hold talks with Wieffer to discuss the personal terms of a contract.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Feyenoord are now finalising the terms of Wieffer’s departure to Brighton and Liverpool may have acted too late.

A verbal agreement is already in place between the two clubs that would see Feyenoord earn a fee of €30m plus bonuses.

The performance-based add-ons are also expected to be easily achievable and Feyenoord are expected to earn more from Wieffer’s sale.

Liverpool and Slot are still trying hard to sign the midfielder but they are trailing Brighton in the race to sign him.

It is claimed that Slot is keen to have Wieffer at Anfield, however the Reds look to have acted too late.

The Seagulls are looking to work out a final deal and agree personal terms with Wieffer soon.