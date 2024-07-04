Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has a ‘verbal understanding’ with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and has given his green light to the move.

De Bruyne has been a target for clubs from Saudi Arabia, but it has been far from clear whether he would leave Manchester City this summer.

Now the Belgian midfielder playing in the Saudi Pro League has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

De Bruyne has a ‘verbal understanding’ with Saudi side Al-Ittihad, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The midfielder has given the green light to a move to Al-Ittihad.

The ball is now in the court of Al-Ittihad and Manchester City over whether there can be an agreement between the two sides.

It is suggested that Manchester City are open to letting De Bruyne leave.

Al-Ittihad already have a number of household names on their books, including former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, ex-Chelsea star N’Golo Kante and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.