Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht have been forced to abandon their efforts to re-sign Sam Lammers from Rangers.

Lammers was in sensational form for Utrecht in the recent Eredivisie campaign and his goals even fired the club into an Eredivisie playoff spot for a Europa Conference League place.

Utrecht made no bones about their desire to bring the Rangers man back this summer, but they have hit a brick wall.

Rangers paid around £3.5m to sign Lammers and he is also on a substantial salary at Ibrox.

Utrecht have been talking to Rangers to see if another loan for the striker was possible, but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, they have failed.

Rangers have indicated to Utrecht that such a deal is not an option under conditions which would be feasible for the Dutch side.

Utrecht have been forced to admit defeat and will not be able to sign Lammers again.

Rangers are expected to look to sell the striker this summer and his displays at Utrecht during the second half of last term mean that there is interest in him from a number of clubs.