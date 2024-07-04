Nottingham Forest have retained their interest in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and could make a move after selling Odysseas Vlachodimos to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News.

Despite having to bear the brunt of the PSR rules last season, the Tricky Trees have shown their no-fear attitude in the summer transfer market already.

They have spent a reported £35m on signing Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United and are close to sealing a move for Corinthians’ six-foot-eight-inch goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

The investment is not set to stop anytime soon though with yet another goalkeeping signing being looked at.

Nottingham Forest targeted Crystal Palace’s 31-year-old goalkeeper Johnstone in January, but a loan move for the player was rejected by the Eagles at that time.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have remained interested in the player and could try for him yet again in the summer.

Johnstone, who has been out injured since March has just returned to training after missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

The goalkeeper still has three years to run in his present contract with Crystal Palace.