Newly appointed Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has given the go-ahead to the club’s pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan.

After being appointed the boss of the French club at the end of last month, the 45-year-old has put his focus on rebuilding the squad.

Attack is an area he is looking at and Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has been an option that has been explored.

Now yet another name has been added to that list in the form of Hee-chan, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

De Zerbi got a close view of the player from the touchline while he was the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The South Korean international proved his presence in front of goal last season, finishing with 16 goal contributions in 31 appearances overall.

Marseille are yet to start negotiations with Wolves for Hee-chan though.

How much they will have to offer for the player who has a contract with Wolves until 2028 remains to be seen.