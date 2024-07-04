Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to be able to land target Ike Ugbo on a cut-price deal, despite Troyes’ relegation, according to the Star.

The striker spent the first half of last term on loan at Cardiff City, but switched to Hillsborough under Danny Rohl for the second half of the campaign.

Rohl gave Ugbo regular game time and he made a big contribution towards the Owls staying afloat in the Championship.

He even went on a run of scoring six times in five consecutive Championship games and Rohl wants him back.

Sheffield Wednesday are holding talks to try to sign Ugbo from French side Troyes, where he is under contract.

While the Owls were able to avoid relegation last term, Troyes could not keep above the drop zone in France’s Ligue 2 and were relegated.

Despite Troyes going down though, there are no suggestions Sheffield Wednesday will be able to get Ugbo on a cut-price deal.

Troyes are determined to only let the striker move on when they feel they have a deal that reflects his value on the table.

The French side still have Ugbo under contract for a further two seasons and while relegation made a move more likely, it did not make one on a cut-price fee possible.