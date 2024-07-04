Arne Slot admired Mats Wieffer has jetted into England on a private plane this evening to complete a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder was a key man under Slot at Feyenoord and the new Liverpool boss has been credited with wanting him at Anfield.

Liverpool look to have left it too late though as Brighton have agreed a fee with Feyenoord for the midfielder.

And now, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Wieffer has boarded a private plane to fly to England this evening.

Brighton are expected to pay at least €30m for Wieffer, though add-ons could take the final total higher still.

He gave his word to Brighton at the end of June and is now close to sealing the move, with a medical the only remaining obstacle.

Wieffer trained with Feyenoord on Thursday morning, but away from the main group.

Losing the midfielder is a blow for Feyenoord, but the 24-year-old’s exit will represent the club’s record sale.

Slot will now have to work out how to stop Wieffer next season when Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League.