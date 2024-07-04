Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a forward as their next big transfer swoop after landing Archie Gray from Leeds United, according to the BBC.

Spurs are swinging into action to back boss Ange Postecoglou and saw off competition from Brentford to land Gray.

Postecoglou signed Timo Werner on a new loan deal earlier this summer but he is still keen to add more bite to his attack.

A forward is next on the agenda for Tottenham’s transfer planners as they plot a big deal.

The club will look to bring in cash from offloading fringe players such as Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.

Royal has interest from Italy in the shape of AC Milan, but with Spurs not actively pushing him out, the Rossoneri will have to improve their current proposal.

Hojbjerg has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, amongst others.

Tottenham missed out on Champions League football last season and Postecoglou will be looking to go one better next term with a top four finish.