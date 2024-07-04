Max Kilman is currently having his medical with West Ham United as he closes in on joining from Wolves, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers are on the brink of sealing a move for the 27-year-old from Wolverhampton Wanderers after agreeing to pay £40m for him.

With the signing, the Hammers will hope to add further Premier League experience to their defence for next season.

Kilman travelled to east London this afternoon to undergo his medical and barring any last-minute hiccups he is set to be announced as a West Ham player soon.

The defender is currently being put through his medical paces.

The Hammers have persisted with their interest in Kilman despite seeing a £25m bid being rejected by Wolves last month.

At West Ham, Kilman will be reunited with his former manager at Wolves, Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old has been on Wolves’ books since 2018 and has notched up 151 appearances for them.

Kilman’s move will earn his former club Maidenhead United significant money as they have a sell-on clause in his contract believed to be around 15 per cent to 20 per cent.