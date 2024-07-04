West Ham have tabled a new bid for Max Kilman, which Wolves are likely to accept in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Express and Star.

Kilman has been West Ham boss Julien Lopetegui’s top defensive target this summer as part of his plans to strengthen his defence.

He enjoyed working with Kilman at Wolves and has been pushing to take the defender to the London Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham have had a couple of offers rejected by Wolves who have been reluctant to lose their club captain.

However, it has been claimed that Wolves are likely to accept the new offer they have received from West Ham.

West Ham’s offer of £40m for the centre-back is yet to be accepted but Wolves are likely to play ball and agree to the fee this summer.

The Hammers will still have to agree personal terms with the centre-back but that is unlikely to be a problem.

If everything goes according to plan, Lopetegui is set to land his top defensive target in Kilman in the ongoing summer transfer window.