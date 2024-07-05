Arsenal have had a bid accepted by Bologna for Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gunners are pressing forward with their attempt to take the defender to the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

The two clubs are now in advanced negotiations for Calafiori’s transfer and they are close to working out an agreement.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), the Italian club have already accepted an offer from Arsenal for the centre-back.

It has been claimed that Bologna have given their consent to a €55m offer from the north London club for the defender’s proposed move to England.

The two clubs are now discussing the details of the deal as they work towards finalising the agreement.

Bologna chairman Joey Saputo and CEO Claudio Fenucci are leading the negotiations with the Gunners.

Calafiori has already agreed personal terms on a contract and is set to get a massive bump in his earnings following the move.

He is currently on a contract worth €750,000 per year but will earn €4m per year once he joins Arsenal.