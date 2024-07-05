Leeds United and Crystal Palace face competition from Champions League club Stuttgart for target Jordan Torunarigha this summer.

The Nigerian defender is in the final year of his contract at Gent and is expected to move on from the Belgian giants by the end of the transfer.

Torunarigha feels ready to take the next step in his career and has suitors from England in the Premier League and the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are keeping an eye on him, while Crystal Palace have been linked with an interest in him, but Torunarigha is attracting the prying eyes of clubs in Germany as well.

According to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the centre-back has emerged as a concrete target for Stuttgart, who finished second in the Bundesliga last term.

Talks have taken place between the defender’s representatives and the side that have a Champions League spot booked for next season.

However, the negotiations are still at an early stage and there is still no agreement between the club and the player or with Gent.

Stuttgart are not anticipating any issues with agreeing personal terms as Torunarigha is keen on the move.

The lure of involvement in the Champions League is tipped to see Stuttgart win the race for his signature.