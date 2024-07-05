French side Toulouse have revived their efforts to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell after a move for him collapsed, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Last season, Cresswell featured only five times for Leeds and the Whites want to offload him this summer as he is out of favour with Daniel Farke.

The Leeds academy product has admirers in the market and Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse are one of them.

The Whites recently agreed to a deal in the region of £3.8m for Cresswell with the French outfit, but the move collapsed over a disagreement over personal terms.

Now it has been claimed that Cresswell’s move to Toulouse has been revived.

Toulouse and Cresswell’s camp have restarted negotiations to complete a move within the next 48 hours.

The 21-year-old centre-back has a contract with Leeds until June 2027 and has suitors in the Championship as well.

He flew over to France to seal the deal before it collapsed and is now expected to head back to France again.

It remains to be seen whether both parties will be able to agree on personal terms to push the move through before the end of this week.