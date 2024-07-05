Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are plotting to start negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur within the next week for the signature of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is keen to move on from the club ahead of the new season.

He has attracted interest from clubs in Italy with AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli believed to be considering signing him this summer.

However, Fenerbahce are set to push to try and secure a deal for the midfielder in the coming days.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, the Istanbul giants are set to open talks with Tottenham over a deal for Hojbjerg in the next week.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho has directed the club to try and land the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Hojbjerg was a key component of the team when Mourinho managed Spurs and he wants to reunite with the player in Turkey.

Tottenham are open to offers for a player who could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.