Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar remain favourites to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Troy Parrott, but they have yet to agree a fee with Spurs, according to football.london.

The 22-year-old centre forward came through Tottenham’s academy system and has featured four times for Spurs’ senior team, with a number of loan spells being sanctioned.

Last season, Parrott joined Excelsior Rotterdam on loan from Spurs and impressed by scoring 17 goals in 29 league appearances.

Parrott has entered the final year of his contract with the north London outfit and the club have yet to offer him a new contract.

The forward’s performances in the Eredivisie last season have earned him several suitors in the market, Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar being one of them.

However, the Dutch outfit are yet to agree a deal for Parrott with Tottenham but remain the favourites to sign him this summer.

It is still unclear how much Ange Postecouglou’s side are demanding from AZ Alkmaar to let Parrott join them.

Now all eyes will be on Spurs to see whether they will be able to sort out the Republic of Ireland international’s future before their pre-season begins.