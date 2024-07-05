Trabzonspor have intensified their contacts with Southampton as they bid to get a deal for Paul Onuachu over the line.

The Saints striker spent last term on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor and was a big player for the club.

They want him back, but talks with Southampton have been tough, with Trabzonspor unable to find a breakthrough despite proposing a number of different deals.

Trabzonspor have looked at alternatives to Onuachu, but they are not prepared to give up yet and, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, they have now intensified their contacts with Southampton.

The Turkish club are pulling out all the stops to convince Southampton to agree to a deal.

An agreement on a wage packet is already in place with Onuachu, while Trabzonspor’s president recently claimed the striker has told Southampton he wants to return.

Trabzonspor are also willing to send a player to Saints’ Turkish sister club, Goztepe.

Saints look in no hurry to decide on Onuachu and are now in a stronger financial position after they won promotion back to the Premier League.