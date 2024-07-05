Turkish giants Besiktas have met with the representatives of one of West Brom’s players as they look to gather information ahead of a possible swoop.

The Istanbul giants handed the coach’s job to former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this summer and they are trying to deliver a competitive squad for him.

Strengthening midfield is a target for Besiktas and they have zeroed in on West Brom for an option.

Turkey international midfielder Okay Yokuslu is the man that the Black Eagles are interested in and they have swung into action.

Besiktas have met the representatives of the West Brom midfielder, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

The Turkish side asked about the player and are gathering information before deciding on a swoop.

Yokuslu has another year left on his deal at West Brom and was a key man for the Baggies last term, making 48 appearances across all competitions.

He has big experienced of the Turkish Super Lig, having made over 150 appearances in the division and he appeals to Besiktas.

Yokuslu is currently in action with Turkey at Euro 2024.