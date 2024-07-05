Serie B side Pisa are interested in signing Crystal Palace duo Malachi Boateng and Malcolm Ebiowei on a joint loan deal this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Boateng and Ebiowei are part of Crystal Palace’s Under-23 set-up but have struggled to break into the first-team.

Crystal Palace are likely to be prepared to let the pair head elsewhere to speed up their development with regular game time.

Boateng has attracted interest from a few League One clubs this summer and Ebiowei is also keen on playing first-team football next season.

It has been claimed that the duo are wanted at Serie Be outfit Pisa in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Italian side are eyeing signing them in a joint swoop from Crystal Palace ahead of next season.

Pisa are keen to convince Palace to send the duo on loan to the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Northampton Town and Stevenage are amongst the clubs who have shown interest in Boateng this summer.