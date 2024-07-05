Everton have tabled a £16m bid for Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez, but will have to improve it to do business, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Colombian has only been in Turkey for a season after joining from Tottenham Hotspur and finished last season with 23 Super Lig appearances as his side won the domestic title.

Sanchez took little time to impress in Turkey, but he has now been targeted for a swift return to the Premier League.

Everton are keen on Sanchez and now it has been suggested that they have made their move for him.

Sean Dyche wants the Colombian and, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet (via GS Gazete), they have gone to Galatasaray with a £16m offer.

Galatasaray are willing to do business for Sanchez, but have told Everton to up their proposal to £20m.

That would represent a big profit for Galatasaray, who paid Tottenham a fee of around £8m to sign Sanchez.

If Everton do bring the centre-back in then they would land a player who already has experience of the Premier League and could hit the ground running.

It is unclear if Everton view Sanchez as a possible replacement for the in-demand Jarrad Branthwaite.