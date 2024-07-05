Everton tracked Winsley Boteli rejected a move to Manchester United on Thursday following advice from his father.

Boteli has been playing for Borussia Monchengladbach’s youth side and is highly rated, with his potential having been noted by several clubs.

Everton have been keeping a close eye on the striker, who turns 18 today and is signing a deal with Gladbach which runs until 2028, but Manchester United are the team who have been pushing to sign him.

According to German daily Bild, Boteli turned down Manchester United on Thursday.

The striker, who top scored for Gladbach II last season, took advice from his father, who was insistent that he should not leave Germany.

Boteli listened and turned down the Red Devils.

The striker is due to now look to impress Gladbach senior team boss Gerardo Seoane over the course of pre-season to force his way into the mix.

Gladbach are due to begin pre-season training on 10th July and Boteli will be hoping he has made the right choice.