Former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has hailed Liverpool linked Mats Wieffer for his choice of Brighton & Hove Albion as his next club.

The Feyenoord midfielder had interest from several sides as he looked for the next step in his career, but is heading for Brighton.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs and Wieffer is putting the finishing touches to his move to the Premier League.

Liverpool were repeatedly linked with wanting Wieffer, who played under Arne Slot last season, but the player gave his word to Brighton at the end of June.

Ex-Netherlands star Van der Gijp believes that in choosing Brighton, Wieffer has made a smart selection.

“We can all shout that he should have sort a bigger move, but this is a great club for him isn’t it?” Van der Gijp said on Vandaag Inside Oranje (via Voetbal Primeur).

“That boy is simply assured of a starting spot now.

“It really is a great club for that boy.”

At Liverpool, Wieffer could have struggled to command a regular place in the team, but he will be hopeful of doing just that at Brighton.

It remains unclear whether Liverpool did make a late move to sign him, with suggestions from the Netherlands they did.