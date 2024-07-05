Leeds United star Sam Greenwood has vowed to get the Preston North End fans off their seats when he takes to the field inside Deepdale after joining on loan.

After a spell at Middlesbrough, the Leeds United forward has gone out on his second loan spell away from his parent club, this time joining fellow Championship side Preston for the season.

Greenwood is now awaiting the opportunity to get started and meet his new team-mates, working hard together to see where they can get.

“I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get”, Greenwood told Preston’s official website.

The 22-year-old further took time to reveal that once he met Preston manager Ryan Lowe, he became convinced about the fact that the 45-year-old could get the best out of him.

“It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan [Lowe] wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me.

“I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him.”

The Leeds star admits he wants to play and get the fans off their seats at Deepdale.

“I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats.”

Greenwood has an impressive background to boast of, having played as a youngster for teams such as Sunderland and Arsenal before joining Leeds.