Tottenham Hotspur are digging their heels in on the asking price for Emerson Royal as AC Milan, but intermediaries are working to soften Spurs’ resolve.

The Rossoneri are pressing forward with their attempts to sign the Brazilian full-back from the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

Royal has given his consent to a move to the San Siro and personal terms have already been agreed upon between the player and the club.

However, negotiations with Spurs have been trickier and AC Milan have already failed with an initial verbal offer of €14m for Royal.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham remain adamant about not compromising on their asking price for the player.

Spurs want a fee of €20m before agreeing to sell him and are continuing to stick to their negotiating stance.

Intermediaries have continued to hold talks with Spurs to find a way to soften their stance on the asking price.

AC Milan are keen to do a deal for a lower figure and are pushing to work out a compromise with the north London club.

Royal is eagerly waiting for the two clubs to have a deal in place so that he can travel to Milan to complete the move.