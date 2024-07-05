Johnnie Jackson’s AFC Wimbledon are stepping up interest in ex-Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Lewis Ward, according to the South London Press.

Ward, 27, was released by Charlton earlier this summer and is currently a free agent.

The goalkeeper linked up with the Addicks in the January transfer window and penned a short-term deal with an option.

He failed to make an impact at the Valley, but the Charlton connection could live on if he links up with Jackson at AFC Wimbledon.

Former Charlton player and boss Jackson is keen to take Ward to AFC Wimbledon and the club are stepping up their interest.

The Dons will be looking to reach an agreement with the shot-stopper and snap him up.

Ward came through the youth set-up at Reading and had a host of loan spells away from the Royals before joining Exeter City on a permanent basis.

In recent years he has also been on the books at Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Sutton United.