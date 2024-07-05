Italian Serie A side Torino are showing interest in Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, according to Sky Sports News.

Whites boss Daniel Farke rates Struijk highly and made sure he stayed at Elland Road last summer when it looked like he could be on his way out.

Farke even trusted Struijk with the captain’s armband a number of times last season, but a groin injury ended the defender’s campaign at the turn of the year.

Now Struijk is being looked at as an option by Torino.

The Italian side want to boost their defensive options and know they could lose the services of Alessandro Buongiorno this summer.

Buongiorno is wanted by both Napoli and Inter and could leave Torino.

Struijk is one of a number of options Torino are assessing and it is unclear whether Farke would sanction a departure.

Leeds are close to losing one centre-back in the shape of Charlie Cresswell, who is set to sign for French side Toulouse.

But they have just brought back Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.