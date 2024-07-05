Manchester United have played down talk of Marcus Rashford leaving the club this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Rashford had a dreadful last season at Old Trafford and had several issues off the field concerning his discipline.

There has been talk that Manchester United could listen to offers for the striker if he wants to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

There were claims this week that Manchester United are ready to sell the forward, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him this summer.

However, talk of Rashford’s exit from Old Trafford in the coming days or weeks has been played down.

The England international is still seen as a valuable member of the squad going forward at Manchester United.

The club are focused on getting him back to his best next season given his importance to the the team.

Erik ten Hag will soon have Rashford back as players prepare to return for pre-season training in the coming days.

The striker signed a new five-year deal last year and is one of the highest-paid players in the squad.