Agreeing personal terms with Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is not expected to be a problem for Toulouse, according to LeedsLive.

Toulouse recently thrashed out a fee for the defender with Daniel Farke’s Leeds and flew him over to France to complete the deal.

The switch collapsed though and there were suggestions that an issue involving personal terms could have been a contributory factor.

Now Toulouse have brought the move back to life and are closing in on the £3.8m capture of the Leeds man.

And it is suggested that personal terms will not be an issue now.

Cresswell is claimed to have just had a change of heart when he was set to complete the original move, but has since changed his mind again.

The centre-back has never played his football outside England and is likely to view switching to France as a big step.

He made just five Championship appearances under Farke last season and is keen to make sure he is playing on a regular basis.